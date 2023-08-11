Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $25.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,760 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

