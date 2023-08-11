Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 60,124 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,124 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 275,586 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

