American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.53 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.