Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

