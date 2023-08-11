Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

