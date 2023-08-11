Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 732,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,782,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.