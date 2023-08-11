Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.13 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.8% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 267,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $214.06 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

