Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $21.81 Million Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orion during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Orion Stock Up 5.4 %

OEC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

