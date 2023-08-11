Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

