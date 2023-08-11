Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

