Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $410,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

