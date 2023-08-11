Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $274.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

