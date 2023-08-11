Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $417,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.