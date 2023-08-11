Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $32.31 on Friday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.