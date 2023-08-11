Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 176,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 292,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 810,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

