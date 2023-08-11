Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 441 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

