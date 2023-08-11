Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 355 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.7 %

SWK opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.