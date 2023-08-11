The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,069. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.