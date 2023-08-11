Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 359 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 262,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

