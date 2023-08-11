Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $284.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.00. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

