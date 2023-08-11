Truist Financial Corp Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after acquiring an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

