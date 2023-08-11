Truist Financial Corp Has $9 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,869 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

