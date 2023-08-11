Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,345 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Equinix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Equinix by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $774.09 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $779.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.16.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

