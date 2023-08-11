Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 602.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after acquiring an additional 393,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

ETR opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

