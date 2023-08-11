DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 90.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 27.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.5% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $1,493,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.