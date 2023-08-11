Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

ADP opened at $250.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

