Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 142.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

