Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $77,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.40 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

