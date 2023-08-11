Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $842,690,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.