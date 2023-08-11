Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

