Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

