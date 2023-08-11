Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

