Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

