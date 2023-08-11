Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.7% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.