Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 387,491 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DH opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $24.29.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
