Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $465,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.7 %

Best Buy stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

