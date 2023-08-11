Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,625 to GBX 2,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hill & Smith traded as high as GBX 1,684 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,676 ($21.42), with a volume of 12954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,570 ($20.06).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HILS. Numis Securities upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($128,051.12). 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,627.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,526.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,413.04.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

