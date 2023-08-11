Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Position Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,212 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 114.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $829.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.