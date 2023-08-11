MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACN opened at $310.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average of $288.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.