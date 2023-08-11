MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 533.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,151,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $343.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $198.59 and a 1-year high of $351.46.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

