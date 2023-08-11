10,380 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

