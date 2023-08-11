Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 274 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $686.39 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

