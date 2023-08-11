Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

