MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 17,598 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

DVN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

