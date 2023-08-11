MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

