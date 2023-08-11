MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,534,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

