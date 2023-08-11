Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

