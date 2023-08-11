MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 386.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

