MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $254.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

