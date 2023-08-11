Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

